To expand workforce offerings and create value for business members and the community, the Cobb Chamber announced two new services - a job board and an internship board.
The Chamber is making it easy for businesses to post their open positions or internship opportunities to find the best candidates in Cobb County. This portal will provide Cobb community members access to local job opportunities to assist them in finding a new career opportunity.
CobbHires.com will officially launch on Wednesday.
To access the Job Board, visit https://cobbchamber.mcjobboard.net/jobs.
To access the Internship Board, visit https://cobbinternboard.mcjobboard.net/jobs.
For more information, contact Nate Futrell at nfutrell@cobbchamber.org.
