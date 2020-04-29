The Cobb Chamber, in partnership with web developer DynamiX, has launched a redesigned COVID-19 resources site for business owners, community leaders and anyone impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Covidsupport.cobbchamber.org includes resources and information on the CARES Act federal stimulus, reopening guidelines, upcoming Cobb Chamber webinars and learning opportunities, a list of companies that are currently hiring, among many other resources. The redesigned site also promotes businesses and initiatives, including the donation-driven Operation Meal Plan, Cobb Shops To Go, Thank a Healthcare Hero and more. The website also provides up-to-date content as news develops and as needs are realized throughout the community.
DynamiX, a Kennesaw-based web design company, built out the site free of charge for the Cobb Chamber.
For more information, visit www.cobbchamber.org.
