The Cobb Chamber has started an Economic Recovery Taskforce to develop and implement a strategic approach to proactively drive the community’s economic recovery from COVID-19.
Taskforce members will meet weekly via video conference starting on Monday.
Taskforce members include John Loud, Cobb Chamber 2020 chairman & LOUD Security Systems president; Britt Fleck, Taskforce chair, Cobb Chamber chair-elect, Georgia Power Regional Director; Greg Teague, Cobb Chamber 2022 chairman & Croy Engineering president; Sharon Mason, Cobb Chamber president & CEO; Dana Johnson, Cobb Chamber COO & SelectCobb executive director; Jim Allen, The Atlanta Braves senior vice president of Corporate Partnerships; Patrick Borderlon Sr., Cobb Municipal Association president; Gary Bottoms, The Bottoms Group CEO; Tammy Cohen, InfoMart president & chair; Kim Gresh, S.A. White Oil Company president; Joyette Holmes, Cobb County District Attorney; Clark Hungerford, Development Authority of Cobb County chair & Vinings Bank executive vice president; Dale Kaetzel, Six Flags Over Georgia president; Mike LaFerle, The Home Depot vice president of Real Estate; Shari Martin, Cobb Community Foundation executive director; Jackie McMorris, Cobb County Government county manager; Joseph Malbrough, The UPS Store & Cobb Chamber Ambassador of the Year; Devesh Mathur, Novelis global technology director; Donna Middlebrooks, South Cobb Business Association president & RE/MAX Realtor; RJ Patel, PCT Clean president; Holly Quinlan, Cobb Travel & Tourism president & CEO; Ed Richardson, South Cobb Redevelopment Authority; Mike Schroeder, Carrabba's Italian Grill managing partner; Drew Tonsmeire, Georgia Small Business Development Center Area director; Stephen Vault, Wellstar vice president of Business Development & Planning & SelectCobb vice chair; and Dave Walens, Exploring Inc. president.
