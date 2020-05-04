In collaboration with the College of Professional Education at Kennesaw State University, the Cobb Chamber will have the "Leader As Producer" webinar on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants can join Dan Stotz, M.S., CPI, assistant dean of strategic partnerships at Kennesaw State University, as he helps them take their leadership skills to the next level. Participants will gain insight into designing processes that drive productivity, and managing time and stress.
Register at https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Webinar-Wednesday-Leadership-Excellence-Part-6-Leader-as-Producer-9432/details.
