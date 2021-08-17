The Cobb Chamber will have its first Business After Hours since 2019 on Aug. 25 at the W&A Engineering in Cumberland.
Business After Hours is a networking event that gives members and guests the opportunity to not just trade business cards, but to gather and connect with like-minded professionals and share ideas and solutions. The August Business After Hours event includes beverages, appetizers, tours, networking and the chance to welcome W&A Engineers to Cobb County.
The social is free and begins at 5 p.m. Registration is open until Aug. 25 at www.cobbchamber.org/events.
For more information, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2335.
