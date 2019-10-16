The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will have its next First Monday Breakfast on Nov. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
Marietta City School Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera and Cobb County School District Superintendent Chris Ragsdale will discuss the current state of education in Cobb County. The conversation will be moderated by John Loud, president of LOUD Security Systems and 2020 Chair of the Cobb Chamber.
Also during the event, the top four Cobb County and Marietta City School's Teachers of the Year will be presented with a one-year car lease from Ed Voyles Automotive Group.
To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/First-Monday-Breakfast-8316/details.
