The current chairman of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce will serve in that role for a full two years, the chamber announced Monday.
“In order to help the Cobb Chamber best navigate the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Board of Directors held a special vote to extend the term for its board chair leadership,” said Mitch Rhoden, the chamber's 2019 chairman. “During these uncertain times, the board wants to provide consistent leadership for the chamber.”
The chamber’s board consists of 91 voting board members, including a 21-member executive committee.
Loud Security Systems President John Loud assumed the chairmanship at the beginning of the year. Like other chairs in years past, he was to serve until 2021, at which point Britt Fleck, regional director of the Metro West Region of Georgia Power, would have ascended to the role.
According to the chamber's announcement, Loud will serve until the end of 2021, and Fleck will become chair in 2022. Greg Teague, president of Croy Engineering, will become the chair of the chamber's board in 2023.
“This consistency of our board chair leadership will enable our chamber to continue focusing on leading this community’s needed economic recovery,” said Sharon Mason, president and chief executive officer of the chamber. “John Loud, Britt Fleck, Greg Teague, Mitch Rhoden, our entire board and team have been instrumental working together through this crisis and it is a blessing to work with each of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.