The Cobb County Chamber of Commerce will have a Business After Hours event on July 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at dk Gallery, 25 W. Park Square in Marietta.
There will be free food and beverages as participants mix and mingle with other professionals. Registration is limited to 100 participants.
For more information, contact Jani Dix at 770-859-2335 or jdix@cobbchamber.org.
