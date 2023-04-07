The Cobb Chamber of Commerce is set to announce the 2023 Small Business of the Year at its May 8th awards luncheon. The chamber announced the finalists for the awards on Friday.
The following small businesses were named the chamber's top 25 of the year:
- 1885 Grill Acworth
- Honeysuckle Biscuits & Bakery
- 41 South Creative
- Johnson & Alday, LLC
- About You Family Medicine
- SpeedPro Marietta
- BIOLYTE
- Manay CPA Inc.
- CDH Partners
- Modo Modo Agency
- Credit Union of Georgia
- Peachtree Hearing
- DynamiX
- Perfect Image
- Eclipse Networks
- Poole's Pharmacy
- Four Hats Inc.
- Proda Technology, LLC
- Gaston Street Eats Co.
- SK Commercial Realty
- Governors Gun Club, LLC
- The Music Studio Atlanta
- GreenMellen Media
- Yalo!
- HR Knowledge Source
The awards luncheon celebrates the achievements of the county’s top small businesses. Since 1982, the Cobb Chamber has celebrated the achievements of small businesses that contribute to the vitality of Cobb’s business community with the announcement of its Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year and the finalists for the Businesses to Watch. For 2023, the chamber will also name the 2023 Community Service Excellence award recipient.
Additionally, the chamber’s Small Business of the Year awards program includes recognition for the accomplishments of the county’s youngest companies and startups with the Businesses To Watch award. These are businesses that launched three years ago or less and have already achieved substantial growth.
The 2023 Businesses To Watch finalists are:
- CyberData Pros
- FruiTea Bubbles Café
- Georgia Drainage Specialists
The Community Service Excellence Award is presented to a small business that has made a significant contribution to its community through impactful works of service.
The Cobb Chamber is proud to honor the 2023 Community Service Excellence Award winner: Poultry Partners, LLC — doing business as Zaxby's.
An overall winner will be selected among the Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year and the Businesses to Watch finalists, and, announced on May 8 at the Marquee Monday, presented by Superior Plumbing, Small Business of the Year awards luncheon at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre.
The top winner is determined by a thorough selection process including applications and site visits by a panel of outside judges. The luncheon will also honor the Small Business Hall of Fame inductees. Artisan Custom Closets, the 2022 Small Business of the Year, will be inducted into the Small Business Hall of Fame, joining a list of winners spanning more than 30 years.
