The Cobb Chamber and SelectCobb will host Ready, Set, Go! The Basics of Export Training on Oct. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m.
This program will introduce businesses to the basic concepts and terms related to exporting. Experts from the International Trade Office of the UGA Small Business Development Center will present an overview of the key terms and considerations related to exporting while offering insights into determining whether international trade is right for one's business.
A live Q&A session will follow the presentations. Registration is open now through Oct. 8 at www.cobbchamber.org/events.
For more information, contact Amanda Blanton at ablanton@cobbchamber.org.
