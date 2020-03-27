Operation Meal Plan, a small business and non-profit support initiative, was created to provide food to those in need, help local restaurants keep their workers employed and provide a vehicle for citizens to help each other.
The plan was created by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Cobb Community Foundation, the Center for Family Resources and Cobb County’s non-profits.
It is supported through a tax deductible and community-backed fund and fulfilled through participating restaurants. Restaurants receive orders in increments of 25 meals, to be delivered to non-profit organizations around Cobb who serve meals as part of their mission.
The restaurants are paid at unit cost from the Operation Meal Plan fund at Cobb Community Foundation. The meals are individually wrapped and include at least one protein, one starch and at least one vegetable or fruit.
Current participating restaurants are Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits, Carabba's Italian Grill, Elizabeth's Edibles Personal Chef Services, Freddy's Frozen Custard (West Cobb), The Georgian Club, Kouzina Christos, Murph's, Otter's Chicken, Parsley's Catering, Rafferty's Restaurant and Bar, Tropical Smoothie Café, Yakitori Jinbei, Your Pie and Zaxby's.
For restaurants interested in participating in the plan can contact Nate Futrell, with the Cobb Chamber at nfutrell@cobbchamber.org and include the following information: point of contact for the restaurant, contact information and what the restaurant’s capacity is per meal request.
For non-profits in need of food for their clients, contact Melanie Kagan with the Center for Family Resources at MelanieKagan@thecfr.org. After non-profits and restaurants sign up to participate, Kagan will coordinate orders between the groups, scheduling all orders the day prior.
For community members, groups or organizations that would like to contribute to the plan, all contributions are made through the Cobb Community Foundation and are tax deductible. Contribute at https://bit.ly/2QNq6aB.
Upon service delivery, restaurants provide an invoice so the Cobb Community Foundation can reimburse the at-unit cost.
For more information visit, www.cobbchamber.org, www.cobbfoundation.org or email CCFTeam@cobbfoundation.org.
