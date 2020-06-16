Katie Kiihnl Leonard of Cumberland-based Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery LLC, C. Lee Davis of Cumberland-based Lee Davis Law LLC, Dawn R. Levine of Marietta-based Georgia Wills, Trusts and Probate Firm LLC and William C. Gentry of Marietta-based Gentry Law Firm LLC were re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia.
All were installed June 13.
Leonard will continue to serve in the Cobb Judicial Circuit, Post 1 seat on the board. She was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 2009. She serves on the executive committee of the State Bar’s Family Law Section and is immediate past president of the Young Lawyers Division of the Cobb County Bar Association.
Davis will continue to serve in the Post 3 seat from the Cobb Circuit. He joined the State Bar in 1997. He is a past chair and trustee of the State Bar of Georgia Client Security Fund.
Levine will continue to serve in the Post 5 seat from the Cobb Circuit. She became a State Bar member in 2006. She is a past president of the Cobb County Bar Association.
Gentry will continue to serve in the Post 7 seat from the Cobb Circuit. He was admitted to the State Bar in 1986. He chairs the State Bar’s Senior Lawyers Committee and is a past president of the Cobb County Bar Association.
The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.
