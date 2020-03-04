Local author and historian Michael Shaffer will host "Civil War: Facts & Figures" on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Roberts School Community and Education Center, 4681 School Street in Acworth.
The presentation is part of the Save Acworth History Foundation and Kennesaw Historical Society Lecture Series.
Shaffer will explore statistical information, uncover little-known details from the war and examine various resources available to Federal and Confederate forces.
For more information, visit http://www.civilwarhistorian.net.
