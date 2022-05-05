City Thrift will open a new Marietta location on May 13 in a newly remodeled space at 1140 Roswell Road.

Shoppers can enjoy special savings throughout the weekend, along with games, prizes and activities. The Cobb Chamber will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony that day at 11 a.m.

City Thrift is part of a chain of over 25 thrift stores located throughout the southeastern U.S. and Texas.

For more information, visit www.buythrift.com.

