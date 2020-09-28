The Mayor and City Council of the City of Smyrna authorized the creation of a Small Business/Nonprofit CARES Grant program to assist locally owned and operated small businesses and nonprofits who have experienced business interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Qualifying businesses and nonprofit organizations who demonstrate a financial impact of $500 or greater are eligible to receive grant funds - a minimum of $500 in grant funding. Funds are made available through CARES Act funds allocated by Cobb County Government with funds received through the Department of the Treasury's Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Based on available funds, additional funds may be allocated to businesses with demonstrated need. Each business requesting to participate in this program must submit application by Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. All applications submitted by the deadline and that meet the requirements will be considered.
The application and additional information about the grant program may be found at https://www.smyrnaga.gov/your-government/covid-19-response-citizen-business-information-resources/small-business-emergency-assistance/smyrna-cares-business-grant-program.
All applications and required attachments must be emailed to SmyrnaBusinessGrant@SmyrnaGa.gov or received at Brawner Hall, Attn: Community Development Department, City of Smyrna, 3180 Atlanta Road, Smyrna Ga 30080 by Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.