City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of Sept. 29
Staff reports
Sep 29, 2022

Editor's Note: This list is for Sept. 21-23.

Chelnorobeto Resources LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1475, Marietta.
Mind Body Soul Hydration & Spa, 78 Atlanta Street, Suite 235, Marietta.
Gala Motor Sales LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1963, Marietta.
Merch Masters LLC, 1485 Oakpointe Court, Suite A, Marietta.
Costa Auto Broker LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 2107, Marietta.
