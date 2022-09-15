web only City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of Sept. 15 Staff reports Sep 15, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's Note: This list is for Sept. 7-15. Peach State Water & Air, 1341 Capital Circle, Suite I, Marietta.Pursen LLC, 1710 Cumberland Point Drive, Suite 17, Marietta.Mid Atlantic Roofing Supply, 800 Industrial Park Drive, Marietta.Nicholas & Company Inc., 218 Roswell Street, Marietta.Kirklands Auto Apex LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1184, Marietta.Cloud 9 Smoke Co 29 LLC, 49 Marietta Parkway, Suite C, Marietta. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Cobb's housing market cooling off, but prices not coming down Georgia Chamber CEO talks future workforce, economic impact FLECK: The Cobb Chamber’s emphasis on education BOTTOMS: Employer Investment in health benefits drive significant return on investment SMACNA Names Georgia business owner as 2022 Contractor of the Year View Most Recent Print Edition Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists See Who Won Press Releases sponsored Exploring Digital Launches First Metaverse World for One of the Country’s Largest Destination Marketing Organizations sponsored Act3 Productions Presents Lost in Yonkers Sept. 23 – Oct. 9, 2022 Submit A Press Release
