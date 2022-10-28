web only City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of Oct. 28 Staff reports Oct 28, 2022 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's Note: This list is for Oct. 18-28. Dlize LLC, 2470 Windy Hill Road, Suite 417, Marietta.Jimenez, Leanne, 707 Whitlock Avenue, Suite E16, Marietta.Abby Educational Products Co., 1823 Barrington Overlook, Marietta.Spartan Wheels and Tires LLC, 1515 Church Street Ext., Marietta.Blingle of Marietta, 1710 Cumberland Point Drive, Suite 17, Marietta.Boru, 154 Roswell Street, Marietta.King Prince Enterprise LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 2650, Marietta. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Town Center Community announces initiatives at 25th milestone celebration Supreme Court welcomes new Class of Term Law Clerks Burlington Stores' new location opening in Austell Public Lands to have grand opening Oct. 28 William Lako: How much should you rely on social security for your retirement? View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases sponsored Experience the Full Beauty of Autumn at Gibbs Gardens in Ball Ground contributed sponsored Dare to Dream Gala to raise funds for Atlanta’s only full summer day camp and year round programs for children with cancer and their siblings. Submit A Press Release
