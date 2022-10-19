web only City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of Oct. 19 Staff reports Oct 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's Note: This list is for Oct. 5-18. Spratlin Atty; Aaron, 326 Roswell Street, Suite 100, Marietta.Pelico and Vicente Martinez, 600 Powder Springs Street, Marietta.Ruedas LLC, 531 Roselane Street, Suite 400, Marietta.Ram Auto World LLC, 2759 Delk ROad, Suite 1154, Marietta.Premex Solutions Inc., 1061 Triad Court, Suite 1, Marietta.Mass Vehicle Solutions LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1084, Marietta.Ride N Clean, 109 Anderson Street, Suite 405, Marietta.Okasha Enterprise LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1439, Marietta.Lupita Salon, 814 Sandtown Road, Suite 110, Marietta.Elpis Experience LLC, 1805 Roswell Road, Suite 36F, Marietta.Down to Earth Health LLC, 272 Washington Avenue, Marietta.RBIII Academy, 78 Atlanta Street, Marietta.Greater Career Training Center, 629 Roswell Street, Marietta.Undo Fusion@Marietta, 279 Powers Ferry Road, Suite F, Marietta.Chipotle Mexican Grill #4103, 54 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta.WH Motorsports, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1094, Marietta.Sleep Inn, 1175 Powers Ferry Place, Marietta.King Henry LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 2712, Marietta. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Burlington Stores' new location opening in Austell Sterling Seacrest Pritchard named 2022 Best Practices Agency Croy receives Project of the Year award from statewide aviation association William Lako: Laddering your bond portfolio to protect your 10-year money State of Northwest Cobb is Oct. 27 View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases sponsored CHICK’N CONE RULES THE ROOST AT THE POINT, GRAND OPENING Saturday 29th October 2022 Iconic Chicken in a Waffle Cone now open in Druid Hills sponsored CROY RECEIVES PROJECT OF THE YEAR AWARD FROM STATEWIDE AVIATION ASSOCIATION Submit A Press Release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.