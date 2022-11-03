web only City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of Nov. 3 Staff reports Nov 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's Note: This list is for Oct. 24-Nov. 3. Des Motor Group, 366 Powder Springs Street, Suite 216, Marietta.Mayras Beauty Salon & Barber, 157 Fairground Street, Marietta.Bernaski Auto Group LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1055, Marietta.ATL Black Friday Deals Inc., 1140 Roswell ROad, Suite 140, Marietta.Taylor Law Firm; The, 253 Washington Avenue, Marietta.Taylor Atty; Aura, 253 Washington Avenue, Marietta.Nurse Win LLC, 743 Washington Avenue, Marietta.3AS Auto Sales LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 2415, Marietta.V&V Automotive Group LLC, 2759 Delk ROad, Suite 2463, Marietta.Updog Smoothies and Juices, 107 Church Street, Marietta.Siam Square Thai Cuisine, 1995 Windy Hill ROad, Suite 13 & 14, Marietta.JR Crickets, 1854 Terrell Mill Road, Suite 100, Marietta.Desperate Housewares LLC, 742 Roswell Street, Marietta.Ozartz LLC, 49 Marietta Parkway, Suite B, Marietta. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now New hotel opens in Cumberland Marriott complex Envirotech Vehicles receives purchase order for prisoner transport van from Cobb County Atlanta pays tribute to philanthropist Bargain Hunt to open new Marietta store RE/MAX Around Atlanta acquires RE/MAX Unlimited View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases sponsored BOYD COLLAR NOLEN TUGGLE & RODDENBERY NAMED AMONG BEST ATLANTA FAMILY LAW FIRMS FOR THE ELEVENTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR sponsored PETSMART CHARITIES NATIONAL ADOPTION WEEK - CAT & KITTEN ADOPTION EVENT Submit A Press Release
