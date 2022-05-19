Editor's Note: This list is for May 8-15.

  • One Stop Logistics LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 2712 in Marietta.
  • WS Auto Car, 2852 Delk Road, Suite 215, Marietta.
  • Freedom Automotives LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1108, Marietta.
  • 20/20 Auto Group LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 2656, Marietta.
  • KS Auto Group LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 2280, Marietta.
  • Doody Calls of North Atlanta, 1717 Caswell Parkway, Suite L-203, Marietta.
  • Gearhead Auto Repair, 358 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta.
  • MUSA Auto Sales, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1102, Marietta.
  • Goodvyce, 1854 Terrell Mill Road, Suite 109, Marietta.
