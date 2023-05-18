web only City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of May 18 Staff reports May 18, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's Note: This list is for May 12-15. BDMC Capital LLC, 266 Brookwood Drive, Marietta.Collier Geophysics LLC, 889 Franklin Gateway, Suite 104, Marietta.Worthy Plumbing Company, 154 Holiday Street, Marietta.S2DM LLC, 1225 Canton Road, Suite 102, Marietta.LSCF Enterprises LLC, 366 Powder Springs Street, Suite 218, Marietta.Atlanta Shirt Shop, 524 Atlanta Street, Marietta. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Three Wellstar organizations honored with Georgia Oglethorpe Awards Burlington Stores announces new location coming to Mableton this spring Braves opening Threads by Braves Clubhouse Store Urgent Team Walk-in Urgent Care now open in Marietta 524 Creative announces wins at 29th Annual Communicator Awards View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases sponsored 524 Creative Wins Big at the 29th Annual Communicator Awards sponsored New Garden Club Member Event at the Marietta Educational Garden Center Submit A Press Release
