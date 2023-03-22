web only City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of March 22 Staff reports Mar 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's Note: This list is for March 15-22. Davenport LMT; Stormy, 58 Park Square, Suite L, Marietta.A New Beginning Auto Sales LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1182, Marietta.Lola Moran Artistry LLC, 731 Sandtown Road, Marietta.E&J Concrete LLC, 758 Allgood Road, Marietta.Cumm Play Apparel LLC, 1805 Roswell ROad, Suite 7B, Marietta.749 Management Inc., 749 Marietta Parkway, Marietta.Mecvan LLC, 1038 Franklin Gateway, Suite 500, Marietta.Nail Station 21 LLC, 236 Powers Ferry Road, Marietta.Peachtree Immediate Care FP, 191 Marietta Parkway, Marietta. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Cobb Young Professionals to have March Madness Social on March 23 East Cobb Area Council to meet March 23 Sterling Seacrest Pritchard announces new hire C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar, Vinings relocates to Galleria on the Park GREG TEAGUE: Driving Economic Development in Cobb County View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases sponsored Vinings welcomes new authentic New Orlean’s style restaurant sponsored Aspiring Songwriters/Charities Benefit at Local Venues Submit A Press Release
