Editor's Note: This list is for March 10-18.

  • My Auto Care LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1493, Marietta.
  • Blue Essentials LLC, 225 Williams Drive, Suite 500, Marietta.
  • Beauty Box by Miyohn & Nicole, 2852 Delk Road, Suite 202, Marietta.
  • Turmeric Indian Restaurant, 1043 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta.
  • Lash & Beauty Studio, 1378 Roswell Road, Marietta.
  • Ancel Corporation, 869 Pickens Industrial Drive, Suite 5, Marietta.
