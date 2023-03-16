web only City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of March 16 Staff reports Mar 16, 2023 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's Note: This list is for March 10-15. Greystone Worldwide Inc, 2470 Windy Hill Road, Suite 300, Marietta.The Vault Art Event LLC, 40 Dodd Street, Suite 500, Marietta.MG Southern Oak LLC, 600 Kennesaw Avenue, Suite 200, Marietta.Legion Of GA Auto Sales LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1174, Marietta.Kelosa Kitchen LLC, 2470 Windy Hill Road, Suite 148, Marietta. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now DAVID BOTTOMS: Disability Insurance: The Importance of Preparing for the Unexpected GREG TEAGUE: Driving Economic Development in Cobb County C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar, Vinings relocates to Galleria on the Park City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of March 9 IRA BLUMENTHAL: Misconceptions About Leadership View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases sponsored Sen. Ossoff issues official commendation to Ser Familia founders sponsored Vera Bradley Opens at The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta Submit A Press Release
