City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of March 1
Staff reports
Mar 1, 2023

Editor's Note: This list is for Feb. 22 - March 1.

Regal Auto Sales Inc., 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1152, Marietta.
J&J Auto LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1991, Marietta.
Mama J Restaurant LLC, 1482 Roswell Road, Marietta.
Supper Shoppy Corp., 1153 Powder Springs Street, Marietta.
Mundos Latinos Counseling, 316 Alexander Street, Suite 8, Marietta.
Kiosco, 48 Powder Springs Street, Marietta.
Garcia; Maria, 316 Alexander Street, Suite 8, Marietta.
David Allen Company Inc., 55 Atlanta Street, Suite 112, Marietta.
