Editor's Note: This list is for June 24-30.

  • Pop Up and Create LLC, 2130 Kingston Court, Suite D in Marietta.
  • Happy Clouds Vape Shop, 1011 Marietta Parkway, Suite 3 in Marietta.
  • Area Auto Brokers, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1268 in Marietta.
  • A Life Regifted, 1906 Powers Ferry Trace in Marietta.
  • Simple Pressure Washington, 1160 Grand Oaks Glen in Marietta.
  • Jerri Jays Cookies & Treats, 225 Williams Drive, Suite 500 in Marietta.
  • Douceur De France, 277 Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
  • Home Class LLC, 267 Cobb Parkway N. in Marietta.
  • A&M Autos LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 2173 in Marietta.
  • Delta Auto Word, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1004 in Marietta.
  • Clear Creek Landscaping, 688 Collins Road in Marietta.
  • Sidds Liquor Store, 1294 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.
