Editor's Note: This list is for May 25-June 1.

  • T&W And Company LLC, 1218 Franklin Gateway, Suite 210 in Marietta.
  • Peace Auto LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1647 in Marietta.
  • JT Auto Sales, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1640 in Marietta.
  • Kaitlins Candles, 235 Lakewood Drive in Marietta.
  • Zanzibar Blues, 586 Cobb Parkway S., Suite C in Marietta.
  • Xcape Beauty Spa LLC, 2470 Windy Hill Road, Suite 129 in Marietta.
  • Right Wheels LLC, 865 Roswell Street, Suite 110 in Marietta.
  • One Dead Bug Pest and Termite, 491 Burns Court in Marietta.
  • JB Hunt Transport Inc., 2042 Airport Court in Marietta.
  • Bridge Media, 1555 Williams Drive, Suite 104 in Marietta.
  • Bibis Beauty Lounge, 1166 Franklin Gateway, Suite 1 in Marietta.
  • Atlas Auto Parts USA Inc., 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1295 in Marietta.
  • Advance Chemical Products Co., 501 Glover Street in Marietta.
