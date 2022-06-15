Editor's Note: This list is for June 7-15.

  • Sharon & Enoch Auto Center LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1610 in Marietta.
  • Amphenol Custom Cable Inc., 2252 Northwest Parkway, Suite F in Marietta.
  • Minbro Northchase LLC, 1130 Northchase Parkway in Marietta.
  • Rang Boutique Atlanta, 1417 Chardin Drive in Marietta.
  • The Essential Nurse LLC, 795 Powder Springs Street, Suite 219 in Marietta.
  • Smart Drive Auto Brokers, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1403 in Marietta.
  • TEP Electric, 889 Franklin Gateway, Suite 100 in Marietta.
  • Level Lawns, 399 Cascade Drive in Marietta.
  • Drury Development Corporation, 1170 Powers Ferry Place in Marietta.
  • 786 Allgood LLC, 786 Allgood Road in Marietta.
