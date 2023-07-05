web only City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of July 5 Staff reports Jul 5, 2023 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kF=mk=:mkDEC@?8mt5:E@CVD }@E6ik^DEC@?8m %9:D =:DE :D 7@C yF?6 ae\yF=J b]k^=:mk=:mkDEC@?8ms676?D:G6 #6D@FC46D vC@FA {{r[k^DEC@?8m `hf_ #@DH6== #@25[ $F:E6 `_h[ |2C:6EE2]k^=:mk=:mkDEC@?8my}s s62=6CD fff[k^DEC@?8m afdh s6=< #@25[ $F:E6 a`cd[ |2C:6EE2]k^=:mk=:mkDEC@?8mpFE@ r2C6 s@4E@C {{r[k^DEC@?8m ``ff w28@@@5 r:C4=6[ |2C:6EE2]k^=:mk=:mkDEC@?8m$E@C6 `d_` #@DH6== {{r[k^DEC@?8m `d_` #@DH6== #@25[ |2C:6EE2]k^=:mk=:mkDEC@?8m$BF66<J z=66? (:?5@H r=62?:?8[k^DEC@?8m be #@4< $EC66E[ |2C:6EE2]k^=:mk=:mkDEC@?8m$A@CED U2>Aj x>A@CED pFE@D[k^DEC@?8m hgd r@33 !2C<H2J $][ |2C:6EE2]k^=:mk=:mkDEC@?8mk2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^(tq&*p}*rp#]r~|Qm(tq&*p}*rp#]r~|k^2m[k^DEC@?8m e`_ vC66?3C:2C !2C<H2J[ |2C:6EE2]k^=:mk=:mkDEC@?8m!2?256C:2 r2C5@K@ x?4][k^DEC@?8m g_b !@H56C $AC:?8D $EC66E[ $F:E6 `_[ |2C:6EE2]k^=:mk=:mkDEC@?8m|:55=6E@?j (:==:2>[k^DEC@?8m b_d r96C@<66 $EC66E[ |2C:6EE2]k^=:mk=:mkDEC@?8m|6C425@ {2E:?@[k^DEC@?8m afh !@H6CD u6CCJ #@25[ $F:E6 u[ |2C:6EE2]k^=:mk=:mkDEC@?8mz?@EE |sj z6? v[k^DEC@?8m `cdd q6==D u6CCJ #@25[ $F:E6 `__[ |2C:6EE2]k^=:mk=:mkDEC@?8mx562= r2CD U2>Aj %CF4<D {{r[k^DEC@?8m deg u2:C8C@F?5 $EC66E[ $F:E6 `_d[ |2C:6EE2]k^=:mk=:mkDEC@?8mr9:C@ (@C=5 {{r[k^DEC@?8m b_d r96C@<66 $EC66E[ |2C:6EE2]k^=:mk=:mkDEC@?8mqU2>Aj% w2:C qC2:5:?8 {{r[k^DEC@?8m fb` $2?5E@H? #~25[ $F:E6 ``_`[ |2C:6EE2]k^=:mk=:mkDEC@?8mvC6J $H2? $EF5:@D[k^DEC@?8m fhd !@H56C $AC:?8D $EC66E[ $F:E6 aa_[ |2C:6EE2]k^=:mk^F=m Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now LiveSafe Resources announced four new members to Board of Directors Children’s Egleston Hospital receives prestigious Magnet redesignation Economic Development Summit is Oct. 10 Cobb Travel & Tourism enhances website with new software GREG TEAGUE: Cobb’s Cities at Work View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases sponsored EbonyJanice Moore All The Black Girls Are Activists: A Fourth Wave Womanist Pursuit of Dreams as Radical Resistance sponsored LGE Community Credit Union ranked #1 in Georgia on Forbes’ Best-In-State Credit Unions list Submit A Press Release
