web only City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of Jan. 5 Staff reports Jan 5, 2023 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's Note: This list is for Dec. 29-Jan. 5. YBE Luxury Autos LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1674, Marietta.Wellstar City of Marietta, 268 Lawrence Street, Marietta.Tree Evolution LLC, 109 Anderson Street, Suite 200, Marietta.Texaco #253, 1760 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta.RGC Construction LLC, 134 South Avenue, Marietta.Remod One LLC, 366 Powder Springs Street, Suite 202, Marietta.Reliance Auto Brokers, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1164, Marietta.Ramo Auto Sale Inc., 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1974, Marietta.Powder Springs Beverage, 1123 Powder Springs Street, Marietta.Platinum Auto Imports LLC, 2501 E. Piedmont Road, Suite 108, Marietta.OSSI Inc., 1100 Williams Drive, Suite 300, Marietta.Nova Motors LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 2433, Marietta.Nimble A Design Consultancy, 268 Church Street, Marietta.Mystic Owl Tattoo Inc., 646 Roswell Street, Suite A, Marietta.Marietta Spirits & Wine, 1053 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta.Marietta Hand Carwash Company, 520 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta.Ligowave Corporation, 1710 Cumberland Point Drive, Suite 1, Marietta.KDK Capital, 1970 Roswell Road, Suite 209, Marietta.Juice World, 1955 Bells Ferry Road, Suite 1023, Marietta.Jay Wills Transport LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1467, Marietta.Jambo Grill LLC, 2555 Delk Road, Suite A11, Marietta.HR Automotive LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1278, Marietta.Fuze Kitchen, 1045 Franklin Gateway, Suite A, Marietta.Fowler PA; Mandi, 268 Lawrence Street, Marietta.Floor Coverings International, 1225 Canton Road, Suite 110, Marietta.Etzel; Brooke, 2030 Brightleaf Way, Suite L-101, Marietta.Doug Melton Enterprise Inc., 1147 Cobb Industrial Drive, Marietta.Douceur De France Marietta LLC, 277 Marietta Parkway, Marietta.Dogwood Site Contractors LLC, 1690 Old 41 Highway, Marietta.Dignity Auto Sales LLC, 1395 Cobb Parkway N., Suite F16, Marietta.Chauncey Towing LLC, 1009 James Street, Marietta.Bumble Bee Motors Inc., 2759 Delk Road, Suite 2770, Marietta.Bailey Automotive Group LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1682, Marietta.Aloha To Senior Solutions, 1612 Morningside Trace, Marietta.All Motor AUto Sales LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1261, Marietta.A&S Auto Sales Towing And, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1269, Marietta.24 Mr. Mobile Tire, 1946 Roswell Road, Suite 100, Marietta.Freedom Motor Cars LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1093, Marietta.Bismillah Halal Meat & Groceries, 279 Powers Ferry Road, Suite D, Marietta.AtlantaShirt.Com LLC, 524 Atlanta Street, Marietta. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Cobb Community Foundation announces new board members William Lako: SECURE 2.0 Act Will Increase the Savings Potential for Many Jason Faulkner elected to WCBA Board of Directors View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases sponsored Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton Real Estate Advisors Walk the Walk and Talk the Talk sponsored A New Classical High School Opens in Cobb County Submit A Press Release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.