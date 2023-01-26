web only City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of Jan. 26 Staff reports Jan 26, 2023 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's Note: This list is for Jan. 15-23. Dream Builders Marriage, 55 Atlanta Street, Suite 109, Marietta.Layton; Woodrina, 55 Atlanta Street, Suite 109, Marietta.Elite Navire Consulting Group LLC, 55 Atlanta Street, Suite 108, Marietta.Pegway Motor Company LLC, 1395 Cobb Parkway N., Suite F17, Marietta.Infinity Construction Works, 536 Alpine Way, Marietta.Hustleman BBQ Wibs LLC, 225 Williams Drive, Suite 500, Marietta.Bens Easy Auto LLC, 1639 Lower Roswell Road, Suite 144, Marietta.Prestige Exotics, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 2100, Marietta. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Mostly Mutts Market opens in Acworth Acworth plant wins award LOUD Security Systems celebrate National Security Technician Day KSU student who started contracting business opens store in Cobb Moore Colson announces promotions View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases sponsored KITTY ANGEL RESCUE RECEIVES $75,000 GRANT FROM PETSMART CHARITIES® TO HELP MORE HOMELESS PETS FIND HOMES IN GEORGIA sponsored PORCH-Marietta Announces PORCH for Schools Program Submit A Press Release
