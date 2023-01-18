web only City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of Jan. 18 Staff reports Jan 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's Note: This list is for Jan. 11-15. Bobby New Auto LLC, 540 Powder Springs Street, Suite B-11, Marietta.Malone Luxury Cars LLC, 708 Washington Avenue, Marietta.Lewis; Tyrone, 2470 Windy Hill Road, Suite 335, Marietta.EA Motorsports LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 2446, Marietta.Confection Perfection, 279 Roswell Street, Marietta.Whitlock BP, 704 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta.Platinum Auto Imports LLC, 2160 Kingston Court, Suite M, Marietta. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now KSU student who started contracting business opens store in Cobb GREG TEAGUE: The Best Investments for Your Company Moore Colson announces executive leadership changes DAVID BOTTOMS: Reference Based Pricing: The Promise & The Pitfalls City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of Jan. 12 View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases sponsored The Manely Firm proudly welcomes Daniele Johnson to the team! sponsored Thousands to Strip Down to their Skivvies for Cupid’s Undie Run Submit A Press Release
