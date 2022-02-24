Editor's Note: This list is for Feb. 16-22.

  • Key Auto Center, 131 Gann Road, Marietta.
  • Jahn Auto LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1644, Marietta.
  • Crystal Glow Cosmetics, 1710 Cumberland Point Drive, Suite 16, Marietta.
  • Purple Sprinkle LLC; The, 1233 Carolyn Street, Marietta.
  • High Value Auto Sales, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1973, Marietta.
  • 925 Motors LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1118, Marietta.
  • Homeward Remodeling Inc., 960 Powder Springs Street, Marietta.
