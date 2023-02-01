web only City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of Feb. 1 Staff reports Feb 1, 2023 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's Note: This list is for Jan. 24 to Feb. 1. Righteous Beauty LLC, 31 Mill Street, Suite 300, Marietta.J Michael Treadway Attorney, 399 Washington Avenue, Marietta.Wilfon Media LLC, 299 Vance Circle, Marietta.Knoble Engineering LLC, 341 Lawrence Street, Marietta.Atcheson; Christopher Chad, 341 Lawrence Street, Marietta.The Boys Workshop LLC, 1339 Owenby Drive, Marietta.Veterans At Home Care LLC, 2141 Kingston Court, Marietta.Factory Motor Parts, 51 Austin Avenue, Marietta.Status Point LLC, 109 Anderson Street, Suite 404, Marietta.South Coast Motors LLC, 1378 Roswell Road, Suite 300, Marietta.Highzone II, 290 Fairground Street, Marietta.1800 Plumber & Air of Marietta, 703 Fairgate Road, Suite 101, Marietta. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now GREG TEAGUE: The Best Investments for Your Company Earthquake-ready stair system innovated by local company to be featured in documentary Marquee Monday with Dr. Ángel Cabrera is Feb. 13 Credit Union of Georgia hires new Vice President of Mortgages KSU student who started contracting business opens store in Cobb View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases sponsored Southeast Tourism Society Celebrates 40 Years of Educating and Advocating for Tourism web only sponsored Local Judge Completes National Computer Forensics Institute Training Submit A Press Release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.