web only City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of Dec. 14 Staff reports Dec 14, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's Note: This list is for Dec. 5-12. Carlanta Luxury Autos LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1266, Marietta.Taylor Construction, 1701 Ashborough Road, Marietta.Cleanstar Services Inc., 540 Collins Road, Marietta.OQC Enterprises LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1254, Marietta.Laser Loft Medspa Atlanta LLC, 109 Anderson Street, Suite 200, Marietta.AMN Tobacco, 1291 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta.Taco Macho At Marietta, 749 Marietta Parkway, Marietta. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Melanie Little named President & CEO of Colonial Pipeline Company Provision Cafe opens in East Cobb Capital City Bank celebrates opening of new Marietta office BRITT FLECK: Supporting the Strength of Cobb’s Small Businesses Sterling Seacrest Pritchard’s manager recognized as a board champion View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases sponsored New Video Social Media Platform "What’s New Atlanta" Previews New Home Construction Throughout the Greater Atlanta Area sponsored UPCOMING PSC DECISION THREATENS UNFAIR UTILITY COST INCREASES Submit A Press Release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.