web only City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of Dec. 1 Staff reports Dec 1, 2022 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's Note: This list is for Nov. 18-Dec. 1. Noche Virgin Hair_N_Boutique, 2470 Windy Hill Road, Suite 254, Marietta.AC Motorsport LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1267, Marietta.Noblelyfe Family Education Inc., 2141 Kingston Court, Suite 119, Marietta.Hi Fit Auto Finance LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1073, Marietta.Infinite Automotive Group LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1044, Marietta.Pure Bliss Organics Inc, 1791 West Oak Parkway, Suite 1, Marietta.Ferrea Iron & Design, 1081 King Industrial Drive, Marietta.Beavers Piano Restoration, 94 Gann Road, Suite C, Marietta. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Cumberland Diamond Exchange hosts 40th Holiday Celebration Cobb Executive Women Holiday Social scheduled for Dec. 13 Town Center at Cobb mall welcomes several pop-up shops for the holiday season Credit union employee receives award from West Cobb Business Association Comcast names Vice President of State Government Affairs for Georgia, South Carolina View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases contributed sponsored BOYD COLLAR NOLEN TUGGLE & RODDENBERY’S RICHARD NOLEN AND TINA SHADIX RODDENBERY NAMED AMONG GEORGIA TREND’S 2021 LEGAL ELITE sponsored “The Children’s Nutcracker” Takes the Stage Dec. 17 and 18 at DeKalb’s St. Pius High School Submit A Press Release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.