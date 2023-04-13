web only City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of April 13 Staff reports Apr 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's Note: This list is for March 28-April 6. Crown Auto Sales LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1232, Marietta.Professional Vehicle Services, 2470 Windy Hill Road, Suite 359, Marietta.Me Oh My LLC, 2160 Kingston Court, Suite E, Marietta.Brand Wood Cabinetry, 470 Franklin Gateway, Suite 105, Marietta.U Want 1 Auto Spa LLC, 491 Atlanta Street, Marietta.Samuel Day Corp., 700 Sandy Plains Road, Suite A5, Marietta.Prempeh DMD; Crystal, 123 Marble Mill Road, Suite B, Marietta.Herrin Pediatric Dentistry, 123 Marble Mill Road, Suite B, Marietta.Herrin DMD; Brent, 123 Marble Mill Road, Suite B, Marietta.Herman Williams III Dealership, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 2085, Marietta.Gift of Music Foundation Inc., 590 Commerce Park Drive, Suite 150, Marietta.Four Season Beauty LLC, 109 Anderson Street, Suite 604, Marietta.Comfort Vape Smoke Shop, 1477 Roswell Road, Suite 350, Marietta.Anthem Pest Control LLC, 1710 Cumberland Point Drive, Suite 8, Marietta.Tapestry Psychological, 216 Washington Avenue, Marietta.Pierse Jr; Timothy, 326 Roswell Street, Suite 100, Marietta.ML Auto Brokers LLC, 1639 Lower Roswell ROad, Suite 147, Marietta. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now 'This isn't a startup anymore': Cobb Galleria's $150M+ plans for redevelopment Cobb Chamber announces Small Business of the Year finalists 'Transformational' project to open up Chattahoochee River in south Cobb A.G. Rhodes constructing new home, renovating existing building Synovus donates $2M to strengthen communities throughout its footprint View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases sponsored Marietta, Georgia Tops List Of 10 Best US Cities For Young Singles To Live In sponsored E-Bikes Make Ideal Graduation Gifts Submit A Press Release
