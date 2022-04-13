Editor's Note: This list is for March 25-April 13.

  • Ellington Exchange Company, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1116, Marietta.
  • 448 C and J Auto LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1027, Marietta.
  • JR Rebar Erectors LLC, 471 Lakeview Drive, Marietta.
  • E D Staffing, 2470 Windy Hill Road, Suite 442, Marietta.
  • Salon Macclesh LLC, 791 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta.
  • South Atlanta Neurosurgery, 2470 Windy Hill Road, Suite 260, Marietta.
  • Sky Beauty Supply, 617 Marietta Parkway, Marietta.
  • Kings Auto Sales and Repair, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1145, Marietta.
  • Gom Mobile LLC, 803 Powder Springs Street, Suite 4, Marietta.
  • BK Interiors, 1720 Cumberland Point Drive, Suite 21, Marietta.
  • Benjamin & Pops Auto Sales, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1608, Marietta.
  • 3KS Logistics LLLP, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1271, Marietta.
  • Wyndham Garden Hotel, 455 Franklin Gateway, Marietta.
  • GKS Auto Brokers LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1054, Marietta.
  • De La Cruz Auto Import LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1046, Marietta.
  • Elite Quality Cars LLC, 2759 Delk Road, Suite 1525, Marietta.
