Current City of Marietta business licenses are now available for renewal.
All business licenses expire Dec. 31 of the year issued. No penalty or interest is applied, if submitted on or prior to the following applicable business license renewal due dates:
- Banks/Insurance License - March 15, 2021
- General License - March 31, 2021
The renewal due date for Alcohol Licenses was Nov. 16, 2020.
An online renewal option is now available. Non-privilege business licenses can be renewed online via the no fee e-Check option. To make payments online, visit http://www.mariettaga.gov/312/Business-License-Division.
For more information, email BusinessLicense@Mariettaga.gov or call 770-794-5520.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.