The City of Kennesaw has published its first ever digital Popular Annual Financial Report, for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2019.
The PAFR is focused on providing useful information about city operations, services, programs and financial condition to residents and stakeholders. It is designed to deliver this information in a format that is easily understandable.
The financial information in the PAFR summarizes the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, which contains a much more all-encompassing collection of financial statements, notes, schedules and other relevant data and has been awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for the past 19 years.
The PAFR is available digitally at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/annual-report/.
