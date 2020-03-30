The City of Kennesaw has extended the deadline for Business License renewals to May 29 without penalty.
Currently, business owners can pay their renewal by phone, dropbox, mail or the online payment portal. Online renewals are not available to any business with a privileged license such as massage therapy, bail bonds, pawnbroker, precious metals and temporary use.
The City of Kennesaw’s Online Payment Portal can be found at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/payment-center.
For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.