On Jan. 16, City of Austell human resources representative and assistant director Kiona Warren received a Human Resources Administration Certificate from the Georgia Municipal Association.
This program was designed by GMA to assist city staff to recruit and retain a workforce to support current and future municipal service levels.
The program courses, which began on Dec. 9, included five classes - personnel law, talent management, compensation and benefits, personnel policies, and performance management systems.
Since GMA introduced the program to its members in 2020, 33 participants have received their certificates.
For more information, visit www.gacities.com.
