The deadline for nominations for the Citizen of the Year Awards is Nov. 3.
The Awards, created by the Cobb County civic clubs and co-sponsored by the Cobb Chamber Area Councils and Cobb County business associations, have been presented to extraordinary individuals for the work they have done in the community.
The Marietta Area Council will announce the Marietta Citizen of the Year on Nov. 10. The East Cobb Area Council will announce the East Cobb Citizen of the Year on Dec. 8. The Smyrna Area Council will announce the Smyrna Citizen of the Year on Dec. 15. The Northwest Cobb Area Council will announce the Acworth, Kennesaw and West Cobb Citizens of the Year on Dec. 16.
Nominations can be submitted at https://www.cobbchamber.org/CWT/EXTERNAL/WCPAGES/WCWEBINPUT/CITIZEN_OF_THE_YEAR.ASPX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.