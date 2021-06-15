The Cobb Chamber is hosting its Cumberland Area Council meeting on June 24 featuring a presentation by Chris McCoy, general manager of Cumberland Mall.
Entitled, “Mall Matters,” McCoy will share an update on what’s coming to the mall, plans for future development and the economic impact Cumberland Mall brings to the area.
Sitting in the heart of Cumberland, the mall features restaurants around the exterior and over 100 stores. Together with its tenants, contractors and vendors, the mall employs nearly 1,700 people from the community. It also provides support to the schools, local municipalities, county and state through combined payroll, sales, utility and real estate tax contributions annually of nearly $38.5 million.
Registration for the meeting is open and available at www.cobbchamber.org/events. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at the Boy Scouts of America/Atlanta Area Council. Tickets are $25 for Cobb Chamber members, $35 for general admission.
Registration for limited in-person seating will close on June 21 or once maximum capacity is reached. Walk-up admissions and payment cannot be granted.
For more information, contact Katie Guice at kguice@cobbchamber.org.
