Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced the relocation of its headquarters from Auburn, Alabama to Cobb County.
The move is slated to take place during the first quarter of 2021.
The company’s new office will be located in Vinings at the Overlook II building – across the street from its Vinings restaurant – housing the leadership team of approximately 40 current and new employees. Chicken Salad Chick expects 17 Auburn-based corporate employees to transition to the new headquarters through May 2021. The remaining 20 positions will be filled by local talent.
Chicken Salad Chick was founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy Brown and her late husband Kevin Brown in 2008.
Despite industry challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicken Salad Chick’s growth trajectory is highlighted by the opening of 37 new stores in 2020 with 26 of them since June 2020. This comes on the heels of 44 new restaurants opened in 2019 and sets the stage for an estimated 40 more openings slated for 2021. The brand will continue its expansion to four more states within the next two years and projects a portfolio of 500 locations by the end of 2025.
Chicken Salad Chick hired nearly a dozen corporate positions locally in Atlanta throughout 2020 that will manage and support the rapid growth of the brand throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Chicken Salad Chick promoted three Atlanta-based executives to its C-suite, including Jim Thompson as chief operating officer, Terry McKee as chief development officer and Tom Carr as chief marketing officer. Most recently, Atlantans Marianna Magee, Jon Musser, Mary Lou Atkins and Kim Bolinger were named director of marketing, director of supply chain, vice president of human resources and director of operations for the Atlanta market, respectively.
Georgia is home to 32 Chicken Salad Chick locations, the largest number in any state across the brand’s footprint of 17 states.
Existing locations in Cobb County include Kennesaw, Marietta and Vinings.
