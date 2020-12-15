Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual restaurant chain with locations in Cobb County, announced that it has appointed Marianna Magee and Jon Musser to its brand leadership team.
Magee, who joins as director of marketing, most recently served as the vice president of marketing and communications for Prime Risk Partners, a national insurance distribution platform. She also previously held marketing roles at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Mrs. Winner’s Chicken & Biscuits and Arby’s Restaurant Group.
Musser, who joins as director of supply chain, previously served as senior supply chain manager for nearly 15 years at The Honey Baked Ham Company.
