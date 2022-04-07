Chick-fil-A Chairman Dan Cathy, son of founder S. Truett Cathy and billionaire, will appear at a Lunch and Learn event on Tuesday, April 12 at the Acworth Community Center.
Ira Blumenthal, a Cobb Business Journal columnist who has counseled high-profile brand clients such as Coca-Cola, Disney, Marriott, Nestle and American Airlines, will lead with the Lunch and Learn event with a Q&A discussion with Cathy. Blumenthal said he met Cathy and his father 30 years prior.
"Early in my tenure as a lead business development consultant to the Coca-Cola Company, Coke assigned me to work with and for Chick-fil-A to help them navigate extending their brand onto college campuses," Blumenthal said. "I’m proud to say that early initiative has was both very successful and very important to Chick-fil-A and was a great collaborative success. Dan and I then built a friendship that transcended business. We share the same passion for educating and inspiring people… for challenging business paradigms… and for our love for family."
Attendees at the Lunch and Learn event will receive the benefit of hearing Cathy share a wide range of lessons for leadership and life, Blumenthal said.
"Our opening quotation says it all, 'Could a greater miracle take place than to look through another’s eyes for an instant?'" he said. "Guests will have the opportunity of seeing the world through the eyes and perspective of the inordinately successful, visionary Chairman of Chick-fil-A, Dan Cathy. From the concept of 'servant leadership' to maintaining a 'purpose,' 'culture' and 'quality control'… Dan’s messages are profound, important and relevant."
Over the course of their friendship, Blumenthal said he has learned the importance of listening and questioning in communication, as well as the necessity to commit to philanthropy and spirituality.
"Dan Cathy is a pure, passionate and profound leader," he said. "Even though he is the Chairman of Chick-fil-A, he always wears a badge on his jacket lapel that says, 'Dan Cathy, Customer Service.'"
As moderator, Blumenthal said his questions will focus a little on Chick-fil-A and Cathy's history but mostly on leadership and succeeding.
"Having Dan share what he learned from his visionary father, Truett, clearly a master builder in his own right… as well as Dan’s personal guiding principles and compelling imperatives for leadership will be at the forefront of my interview," he said. "This is an event for all types of business and non-business people of all ages who have a keen desire to excel, to achieve, to lead and to succeed. We will see the world through Dan's eyes."
Doors open at 10:15 a.m. and the event begins at 11 a.m. Tickets are on sale for $40, with sponsor tables for $500. All proceeds will benefit the Expanding Horizons Program, an initiative that creates unique learning opportunities and mentorship through educational field trips, recreational activities and leadership for Acworth's local youth.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.