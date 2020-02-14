For the second year in a row, the Chattahoochee Technical College program in registered nursing has been ranked as one of the top three RN programs in Georgia by the nursing advocacy group RegisteredNursing.org.
The college is a respected provider of RN training, according to RegisteredNursing.org, which noted that their graduates are highly sought after for their professional and practical skills.
The advocacy group measured how well the state’s 53 RN programs support nursing students toward licensure and beyond based on the pass rates of students taking the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered
The top five 2020 best RN programs in Georgia according to the RegisteredNursing.org rankings are Georgia College, with a first-place score of 98.09; Kennesaw State University with a second-place score of 97.86; Chattahoochee Technical College, with a third-place score of 97.25; College of Coastal Georgia, with a fourth-place score of 97.07; and Emory University, with a fifth-place score of 95.84.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
