Charles Schwab, one of the largest full-service investment services firms in the country, recently opened the doors to a new independent branch at 1450 Barrett Parkway, Suite 430 in Kennesaw.
The new branch is led by Schwab independent branch leader Mike Pefferly of Marietta, a financial services professional with 20 years of experience in investment management. At the grand opening, Pefferly, his wife and client service specialist Laura Anderson were joined by family members, friends, clients and local investors.
For more information, visit schwab.com/kennesaw.
